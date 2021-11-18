‘Boks must be ready for English tricks’

You never know what’s coming, Vermeulen warns ahead of Twickenham battle

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



If England have any tricks up their sleeve the Springboks must be switched on and ready to counter them in an intense physical battle in London on Saturday, loose forward Duane Vermeulen says.



The Bok tough man says both teams will be playing for pride in a cauldron of noise in front of 82,000 fans at a sold-out Twickenham (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...