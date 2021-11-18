NMU and Rescue SA team up to tackle skills shortage at sea

Transfer of R30m worth of equipment to Bay will boost training and operations

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Nelson Mandela University has joined hands with Rescue SA to boost rescue training and operations in the province.



About R30m worth of equipment ranging from boats to goggles had been moved from Gauteng to Gqeberha earlier in 2021 to bring real-world experience to students and beyond, in turn, tackling the skills shortage at sea. ..