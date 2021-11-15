‘Boks facing biggest game of season against England’

Unbeaten run on tour and finishing season with No 1 ranking at stake in Twickenham clash, says Kitshoff

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After a long year of blood, sweat and tears it will be the biggest game of the season for the Springboks when they face old foes England at Twickenham on Saturday, prop Steven Kitshoff says.



The Boks have a chance to claim a clean sweep of wins on their three-match UK tour after victories over Wales and Scotland in their opening games...