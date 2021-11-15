Hlophe's bid to block Freedom Under Law 'an abuse', NGO says

It was “an abuse” of court for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe to close the door to Freedom Under Law (FUL) joining the court battle over the gross-misconduct finding that could lead to his impeachment.

This is according to FUL in court on Monday.

Monday’s hearing was a preliminary skirmish in a bigger battle in which Hlophe is seeking to set aside the JSC meeting that decided he was guilty of gross misconduct and which referred him to parliament for possible impeachment. He has also asked the Gauteng high court to set aside the decision of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on which the JSC based its decision.

The finding of gross misconduct relates to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to influence the outcome of cases then pending before their court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. In April, a unanimous Judicial Conduct Tribunal found him guilty in respect of the complaint and in August the JSC decided by a majority to confirm the finding.

When Hlophe went to court to challenge both these decisions, FUL, which has before at crucial points stepped into the fray in the Hlophe saga, asked to join the case. While all the other parties agreed, Hlophe opposed it.