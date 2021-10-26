UK Grand Slam will be big prize for Boks, says Nienaber

Springboks in France preparing for opening match in Autumn Nations Series against Wales

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Springboks will have one eye on achieving an elusive Grand Slam when they face Wales, Scotland and England in their Autumn Nations series tour of the UK, coach Jacques Nienaber says.



The Boks last won all their matches on an end of year European tour in 2013 and the World Champions would like to tick this box as part of their legacy...