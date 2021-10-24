No more water carrier role for Rassie, says Bok coach
Erasmus will be in coaching box with no spot available on touchline for UK tour
Rassie Erasmus will be high up in the coaching box for three Tests in the UK and not on the touchline fulfilling the controversial water carrier role he performed during the British and Irish Lions series, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says.
The Boks and their director of rugby Erasmus have arrived in France where they are holding a training camp ahead of Tests against Wales (November 6), Scotland (November 13) and England (November 20)...
