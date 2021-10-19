Family man Steyn calls time on Test rugby

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Wanting to spend more time with his family is one of the prime reasons why ace Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn has decided to call time on his international career, SA coach Jacques Nienaber said.



Steyn, who made his Springbok debut in 2009 against the British and Irish Lions, played 68 Tests for the Springboks, with his last appearance coming against Argentina in August...