Qeshile wants positive approach to continue

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gbets Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile says the squad’s focus remains on playing positive cricket as they head into their crucial CSA T20 Knockout quarterfinal against the Dolphins in Kimberley on Wednesday.



Coming into the match as the leading run scorers in the tournament, Qeshile’s men will be looking to claim one of the final four spots in the competition...