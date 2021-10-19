Boks stick to core group for UK tour

Salmaan Moerat only newcomer as Nienaber opts for consistency and continuity

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Apart from the inclusion of uncapped lock Salmaan Moerat, the Springboks have opted to keep faith with a core group of players for upcoming Tests against Wales, Ireland and Scotland in the UK.



Moerat, a former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain, is the only newcomer in the Bok squad that featured in the British and Irish Lions Series and the Rugby Championship...