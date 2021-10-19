Suspected Kariega arsonist arrested
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that killed a three-year-old boy and his uncle in Blikkiesdorp on Sunday.
He is facing charges of arson, murder and attempted murder...
