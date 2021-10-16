Bulls plan to come out snorting against Edinburgh
Energised by a win over Cardiff in their previous game, the Bulls plan to come flying out of the gates when they clash with Edinburgh on Saturday, skipper Marcell Coetzee says.
After losing their opening two matches in the United Rugby Championship, the Bulls will have a spring in their step for what promises to be a riveting showdown in round four...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.