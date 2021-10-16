Bulls plan to come out snorting against Edinburgh

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Energised by a win over Cardiff in their previous game, the Bulls plan to come flying out of the gates when they clash with Edinburgh on Saturday, skipper Marcell Coetzee says.



After losing their opening two matches in the United Rugby Championship, the Bulls will have a spring in their step for what promises to be a riveting showdown in round four...