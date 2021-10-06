Cannon undecided about EP Rugby presidency bid

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Acting EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon is undecided about whether he will throw his name into the hat and stand for the presidency when a by-election for the vacant position is held.



Cannon, who had served in the role of deputy president, took charge following the death of president Andre Rademan, who died of Covid-19 complications...