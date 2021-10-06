Cannon undecided about EP Rugby presidency bid
Acting EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon is undecided about whether he will throw his name into the hat and stand for the presidency when a by-election for the vacant position is held.
Cannon, who had served in the role of deputy president, took charge following the death of president Andre Rademan, who died of Covid-19 complications...
