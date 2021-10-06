Synthetic pitch posed challenge for Sharks, says coach

Durban franchise found going tough when they were beaten by Glasgow Warriors in second URC defeat

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Stopping opposition momentum on a 4G synthetic pitch proved difficult for the Sharks when they were beaten by Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship, coach Sean Everitt said.



The Durban franchise found the going tough when they went down 35-24 to suffer a second consecutive defeat in the European-based tournament...