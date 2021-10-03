Bok hero Jantjies felt no pressure at death

Pivot says self-belief wins day for SA on Gold Coast

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Springbok hero Elton Jantjies said he felt no pressure and it was simply a matter of keeping his head down and kicking the ball over to clinch a nerve-jangling Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks.



Thanks to a late Jantjies’ snap drop goal and a penalty after the hooter, the Boks were able to end a frustrating three-match losing streak in front of an enthralled crowd at Cbus Super Stadium, in Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday...