Bok hero Jantjies felt no pressure at death
Pivot says self-belief wins day for SA on Gold Coast
Springbok hero Elton Jantjies said he felt no pressure and it was simply a matter of keeping his head down and kicking the ball over to clinch a nerve-jangling Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks.
Thanks to a late Jantjies’ snap drop goal and a penalty after the hooter, the Boks were able to end a frustrating three-match losing streak in front of an enthralled crowd at Cbus Super Stadium, in Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.