Battered Boks must overcome confidence crisis

Nienaber’s men have mountain to climb against in-form All Blacks

PREMIUM

An apparent lack of confidence in their ranks must be overcome by the battered Springboks if they are to have any chance of toppling a rampant All Black side on Saturday.



After a second consecutive Rugby Championship defeat against the Wallabies, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was shaken when he contemplated squaring up to an in-form All Black outfit...