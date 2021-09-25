Battered Boks must overcome confidence crisis
Nienaber’s men have mountain to climb against in-form All Blacks
An apparent lack of confidence in their ranks must be overcome by the battered Springboks if they are to have any chance of toppling a rampant All Black side on Saturday.
After a second consecutive Rugby Championship defeat against the Wallabies, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was shaken when he contemplated squaring up to an in-form All Black outfit...
