EPA coach Mbambani pleased with team’s efforts at champs

EP Athletics coach Michael Mbambani is satisfied with the effort his team put in despite unfavourable running conditions making matters tricky in the ASA Cross Country Championships in Amanzimtoti at the weekend.



Kesa Molotsane snatched a thrilling victory in the senior women’s race and local favourite Mbuleli Mathanga destroyed his opposition to win the men’s title on Saturday...