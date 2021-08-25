Boks looking forward to facing old foes, says coach
The Springboks are relishing the prospect of facing old foes New Zealand and Australia in the Rugby Championship after they were cleared to travel overseas, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
Nienaber said experiencing “normal” life in Australia after living under several forms of adjusted Covid-19 restrictions in SA would ensure the Boks were mentally fresh for their remaining Rugby Championship matches...
