Bulls set to face Leinster in URC opener
Fixtures for inaugural season being finalised
A clash between Irish giants Leinster and SA powerhouses the Bulls is one of the mouth-watering matchups expected at the opening weekend of the new United Rugby Championship at the end of September.
The URC has confirmed that fixtures for its inaugural season are being finalised, with an announcement to be made shortly...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.