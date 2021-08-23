Rugby

Bulls set to face Leinster in URC opener

Fixtures for inaugural season being finalised

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 23 August 2021

A clash between Irish giants Leinster and SA powerhouses the Bulls is one of the mouth-watering matchups expected at the opening weekend of the new United Rugby Championship at the end of September.

The URC has confirmed that fixtures for its inaugural season are being finalised, with an announcement to be made shortly...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The ConCourt hears urgent application by the IEC seeking postponement of ...
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

Most Read