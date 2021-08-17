Bok set-up helping Orie grow, he says

Being involved with world-class second rowers like his old school mate Eben Etzebeth in the Springbok set-up is facilitating personal growth, towering lock Marvin Orie says.



Orie, who played off the bench during SA’s 32-12 win over Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday, is relishing the opportunity to shine for his country...