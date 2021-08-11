Blow to Boks as surgery sidelines Pieter-Steph du Toit for rest of season

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has hinted that colossal loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit's season may be over after he underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.

Nienaber was not able to give a time frame on Du Toit’s expected return but indications are that he will be out for the rest of the year in what is set to be a huge blow to the Boks in the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour.

Du Toit was substituted early in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions and was replaced by Franco Mostert in the deciding match last weekend where the Boks secured the 2-1 series win.

“I would be lying if I put a time frame on his return because I am not sure‚” said Nienaber on Tuesday as he announced his squad for the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

“Pieter-Steph had surgery on Monday. I spoke to him briefly and he said it went well. I think he’s going to be out for some time because it is a shoulder surgery. I am not 100% sure when he will return. He texted me on Monday evening and I spoke to him on Tuesday morning to check how he is doing.