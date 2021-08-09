Boks switch focus to Bay showdown
SA team will not let their guard down against Argentina, Kolisi says
After the euphoria of a nerve-jangling series win over the British & Irish Lions, the Springboks will not allow their guard to slip against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday, skipper Siya Kolisi said.
A hectic schedule of matches means the Boks did not have long to bask in the glory of Saturday’s epic win in Cape Town before they begin a quest for glory in the Rugby Championship...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.