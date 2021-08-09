Hard work paid off in end, Steyn says

Bok flyhalf defies age to kick match-winning penalty against Lions

Hard work at the kicking tee paid off handsomely and delivered a special series-winning kick against the British & Irish Lions, Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn said.



At the age of 37, Steyn turned back the clock to boot a match-winning penalty against the British and Irish Lion at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...