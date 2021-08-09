Rugby

Hard work paid off in end, Steyn says

Bok flyhalf defies age to kick match-winning penalty against Lions

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 09 August 2021

Hard work at the kicking tee paid off handsomely and delivered a special series-winning kick against the British & Irish Lions, Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn said.

At the age of 37, Steyn turned back the clock to boot a match-winning penalty against the British and Irish Lion at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising
Dean Carelse leaving court

Most Read