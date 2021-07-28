Lukhanyo Am explains monster tackle on opposite number
Boks’ defensive mindset ‘something we’ve been good at and proud of’
A bone-crunching tackle on opposite number Elliot Daly was executed to deliver a clear statement about the Springboks’ powerful physicality, centre Lukhanyo Am said.
Am’s tackle at the start of the opening Test against the British & Irish Lions set the tone for a brutal contest in Cape Town...
