INTERVIEW | Chewing the fat with BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen

In 1994 BMW Group South Africa had just three vehicles in its line-up.

If you want to get technical, you could also cite the E31 8-Series, of which a tiny volume was produced locally at the Rosslyn, Tshwane plant.

But the main portfolio consisted of the 3-Series, 5-Series and 7-Series, a far cry from the breadth of the current range, where just about every single-digit number is covered – with letters in some cases as well.

The year 1994 was also when Peter van Binsbergen joined the manufacturer, starting a career within the brand that would take him as far as Japan, Germany and China in various leadership roles, before returning to Mzansi to take up the position of CEO.

He is the first South African CEO in the group’s history on the continent and grabbed the reins in January this year. We sat down with Van Binsbergen for an hour-long interview to discuss the current and future plans for the automaker.

Coming from an engineering background, Van Binsbergen can truly lay claim to have seen the complete timeline of technology in the modern BMW era unfold.

He was there when traction control made its appearance in the 1995 E38 flagship, he oversaw the transition to engines that required unleaded fuel, the proliferation of xenon lighting technology and of course, the increasing shift towards autonomy and electrification.

Our virtual meeting took place as the country bore witness to dramatic scenes of civil unrest that had begun in KwaZulu-Natal – and even BMW was not spared, as seen in footage of a carrier transporting new X3 units being torched on the N3.