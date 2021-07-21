His back row in particular is an area in which he is likely to agonise. Hamish Watson‚ Tom Curry‚ Courtney Lawes‚ Taulupe Faletau and Sam Simmonds are vying for the three starting berths. Watson‚ the Six Nations' player of the tournament‚ is a tireless toiler and gainline basher who is guaranteed to leave an impression. Curry has a work ethic and rate that assures a wide range of influence. He doesn't just get his team going‚ he stunts the opposition.

Gatland is too familiar with Faletau as a bruiser in the Wales back row‚ while Simmonds‚ a surprise tour selection ahead of Billy Vunipola‚ brings energy and thrust that is perhaps best suited for deployment from the bench.

In Courtney Lawes‚ the coach has a player with a second rower's dimensions and engine but fitted with an after-sales Sat Nav. Moreover‚ he will match the South Africans in the physicality stakes and will likely play bumper cars with the Boks until something gives.

Wyn Jones‚ Jamie George‚ Tadgh Furlong‚ Maro Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones are most likely to make up the Lions' tight five‚ though against the Stormers‚ Luke Cowan-Dickie played with the vibrancy a coach demands if he is going to be convinced of a last-minute change of heart. He may get the nod ahead of George.

Though he is down on game time‚ captain on arrival Conor Murray will likely start but Scotland's Ali Price is the form scrumhalf on tour.

Flyhalf may be a head scratch for Gatland. Dan Biggar was said to be the most likely Test starter upon their arrival but like Murray he is short on game time. Finn Russell‚ as his name loosely suggests‚ has again seamlessly transitioned between optical marine threat and backyard terrier‚ while Marcus Smith headlined on his arrival at Cape Town Stadium.

Like Biggar‚ Owen Farrell has a boot not easily ignored at the highest level. He may of course slot into the No 12 jersey but that may take from their ability to set up play in midfield. Ireland's Robbie Henshaw is also down on game time but the man who made his Test debut at fullback is the most impactful tourist at second receiver.