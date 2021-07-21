Titans quickie Ethy Mbhalati says team blocked his selection to Proteas

Former Titans star bowler Ethy Mbhalati has said that management at the Centurion-based union deliberately blocked his selection to the Proteas.

Mbhalati‚ who played 350 matches and took a staggering 594 wickets in all formats for the Titans‚ played for the SA A side for eight years but never got a look in for the senior national Proteas team.

Mbhalati was giving testimony at the public hearings of Cricket SA’s (CSA's) transformation inquiry‚ which was established to investigate racial discrimination within the organisation‚ and to recommend remedial action.

Mbhalati said there was a time when he was doing well for the Titans in the four-day domestic circuit and got noticed by the national team selectors. But he was eventually left out of the Proteas team after the Titans management told the national team selectors that he was injured when he was not.

“Another sad blow for me was in 2011 or 2012 when we toured Zimbabwe with the SA A side to play a triangular series with Australia.