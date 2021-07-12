Dissecting EP loss means stepping on toes, says Div

Elephants’ game plan misfires as Border Bulldogs bite back in 41-20 clincher

After stomaching a heavy 41-20 defeat against the Border Bulldogs, EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said dissecting the match would mean stepping on toes.



Ahead of what was always going to be fierce derby against their arch-rivals, De Villiers appealed to his team not to return to their wicked old ways...