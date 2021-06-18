Italians will rev things up in final, says Bulls skipper

Strong SA flavour to Benetton side will ratchet up challenge’s intensity

PREMIUM

Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee has warned his teammates they can expect Italian outfit Benetton Treviso to rev things up and play a high-tempo game in Saturday’s Rainbow Cup final.



In a battle of the South vs the North, the Bulls are expected to face a furious onslaught from the Italians in hot conditions at the Stadio di Monigo in Italy (kick-off 6:30pm)...