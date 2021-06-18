On paper, Bafana Bafana should top Group A, says Klate

SA up against Lesotho, Botswana and Eswatini in Cosafa Cup

Former Bafana Bafana player Daine Klate says “on paper”, SA’s national team appear to be the favourable side to top group A in the 2021 Cosafa Cup Tournament taking place from July 7 to 18 in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Bafana Bafana have been drawn to compete against three of their neighbours for the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup...