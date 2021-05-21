La Rochelle head coach O’Gara ready for challenge

La Rochelle rugby coach Ronan O’Gara has been drawing on his own European Cup final experiences as a player with Munster as he prepares his charges for their maiden Heineken Champions Cup decider against Toulouse at Twickenham in London on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Irishman, still holder of the competition’s records for most points and appearances, lost two finals with the Irish province — in 2000 and 2002 — before collecting winners’ medals in 2006 and 2008 with them.

“A good student, a good player is open to how other people have failed,” he said. “The boys here would know how I failed in my first [Heineken] Champions Cup final when I was really, really poor.

“For them to know that it’s OK to fail — and they’ve seen their coach fail many a time — that means that hopefully they can see this guy is vulnerable.

“If the guys feel that they can trust me, then I’m sure that will make for a deeper bond between me and the players. That’s very important, because it’s a long journey we’ve been on.

“It has felt that we’ve been in a good dynamic and we’ve been enjoying it. You’ve got to try to mix their forces together, get them playing for each other. But that’s easy. I like to create a collaborative atmosphere where you have to respect what your ball-players want.”

The former Ireland flyhalf is thrilled to be in his first European final as a head coach, having experienced Top 14 success with Racing 92 as an assistant coach in 2016 and lifted Super Rugby titles with Crusaders as backs coach in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s new territory, but it’s very exciting,” he said. “I’m lucky to get to work with guys who are some of the best players in France, but also from around the world. It really makes me appreciate my job.

“I’m very proud of what this club has done and the opportunity it’s given me. But there’s a game to play and you know I’m in it to win. I’m not in it to partake.”

O’Gara highlighted elusive South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe and talented France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont as Toulouse’s main threats as they bid for a record fifth European crown.

“With Kolbe and Dupont, they’ve two players with the biggest X-factor in world rugby,” he said. “All of a sudden, there’s no danger, the next second you’re under your posts.

“Even at Test level, there are very few teams that have a Kolbe and a Dupont in the same team. There isn’t a team that’s more deadly with the ball.”

EPCR and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) are excited to be able to welcome 10,000 fans to Twickenham Stadium for the Champions Cup final.

The showpiece match will see fans return to the home of English rugby for the first time in 2021, with RFU CEO and EPCR board member Bill Sweeney delighted to have supporters back.

“Having not had any fans at Twickenham Stadium since the Autumn Nations Cup final last December, we’re delighted to be able to welcome back up to 10,000 on Friday and again on Saturday for what should be two exciting EPCR finals,” he said.

“The fans really do make the game and we hope everyone is looking forward to attending live rugby again at Twickenham.

“The RFU and EPCR teams have been working extremely hard since it was announced Twickenham Stadium would host these matches to get everything ready for the return of fans.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all their efforts to put in place various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”