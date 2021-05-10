Rademan bidding for EP Currie Cup coup
Tough negotiations are on the cards for Tuesday’s SA Rugby annual meeting when EP Rugby president Andre Rademan makes a case for EP’s Elephants to be included in the Currie Cup Premier Division.
If Rademan convinces SA Rugby bosses that EP belong among SA’s elite teams he will have pulled off a major coup for his union...
