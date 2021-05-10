Missed chances fatal for Lions, says coach

Conceding 18 penalties ‘is not a great way to play rugby’

Missed opportunities proved fatal for the Lions when they slumped to a 34-26 loss to the Sharks in Durban, coach Ivan van Rooyen said.



This was a second consecutive Rainbow Cup SA defeat for the Lions who will be desperate to get on the winning track when they face the Stormers on Saturday...

