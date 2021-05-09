EP Rugby boss Rademan calls for truce after win

Plea to end mud-slinging and work together for financial stability

PREMIUM

Andre Rademan struck a conciliatory tone by extending a hand of friendship to rivals after he was re-elected EP Rugby Union president following a bitter campaign battle.



It was a landslide victory for Rademan, who trounced his presidential opponent Vernon Stuurman by 130 votes to 54 at the ballot box...

