Crimes against businesses on rise in Bay

By Riaan Marais - 09 May 2021

Crimes at commercial properties in Nelson Mandela Bay are on the rise, and private security operators and the police have warned business owners to take extra care to safeguard their staff, premises, equipment and stock.

In an effort to keep business owners up to date on the latest incidents and trends in their area, Atlas Security hosted its first virtual business security meeting on Wednesday ...

