Crimes against businesses on rise in Bay
Crimes at commercial properties in Nelson Mandela Bay are on the rise, and private security operators and the police have warned business owners to take extra care to safeguard their staff, premises, equipment and stock.
In an effort to keep business owners up to date on the latest incidents and trends in their area, Atlas Security hosted its first virtual business security meeting on Wednesday ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.