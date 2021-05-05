Key meetings to decide EP rugby’s fate

If EP get green light to play in top flight they can expect a cash injection of at least R7m

Two crucial meetings over the next five days will determine EP Rugby’s future and whether the union is able discard its image of being SA Rugby’s whipping boys.



On Saturday, EP clubs will gather for the union’s annual meeting to elect an executive that will steer it for the next four years...

