Key meetings to decide EP rugby’s fate
If EP get green light to play in top flight they can expect a cash injection of at least R7m
Two crucial meetings over the next five days will determine EP Rugby’s future and whether the union is able discard its image of being SA Rugby’s whipping boys.
On Saturday, EP clubs will gather for the union’s annual meeting to elect an executive that will steer it for the next four years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.