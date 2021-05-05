Rugby

Sharks must show more accuracy against Lions

Narrow win against Stormers not good enough, coach says

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 05 May 2021

Though Sharks coach Sean Everitt praised the character of his team, he is demanding more accuracy in their set-piece play against the Lions on Saturday.

Everitt’s team escaped with a narrow 33-30 win over the Stormers in their opening Rainbow Cup game, but he knows improvement is required if the Sharks want to stay on the winning track...

