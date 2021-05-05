Sharks must show more accuracy against Lions
Narrow win against Stormers not good enough, coach says
Though Sharks coach Sean Everitt praised the character of his team, he is demanding more accuracy in their set-piece play against the Lions on Saturday.
Everitt’s team escaped with a narrow 33-30 win over the Stormers in their opening Rainbow Cup game, but he knows improvement is required if the Sharks want to stay on the winning track...
