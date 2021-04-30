Rugby

PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA finally kicks off

SA rugby’s big four hunting elusive pot of gold

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 30 April 2021

SA’s big four rugby teams start their hunt for an elusive pot of gold when the delayed PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA kicks off with a double header on Saturday.

The opening match pits the Stormers against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium at 2pm, and then the Bulls face the Lions at Loftus Versfeld at 7pm in the late game...

