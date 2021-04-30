PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA finally kicks off
SA rugby’s big four hunting elusive pot of gold
SA’s big four rugby teams start their hunt for an elusive pot of gold when the delayed PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA kicks off with a double header on Saturday.
The opening match pits the Stormers against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium at 2pm, and then the Bulls face the Lions at Loftus Versfeld at 7pm in the late game...
