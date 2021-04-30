Mthethwa withdraws Section 13 notice against crisis-plagued Cricket SA

The department of sport has confirmed that sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has withdrawn the Section 13 notice that he invoked against Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Mthethwa last week invoked his powers to deregister and defund CSA after the members council voted against amendments in the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI)‚ which serves as CSA’s constitution, to allow for restructuring of the organisation.

Over the past few days there had been developments with the members council and interim board confirming their unanimous decision to accept the new MOI by written resolution as contemplated by Section 60 of the Companies Act.