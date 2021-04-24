SA Rugby releases new Rainbow Cup fixtures

SA Rugby has released the revised schedule for the Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA that will see three consecutive “Super Saturdays” from next weekend.

The opening match is a coastal clash between the Stormers and Sharks at Cape Town Stadium (2pm) to be followed by the Jukskei Derby between the Bulls and the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (7pm).

“It’s a pity we could not have the competition as we first envisaged it‚ but to see these four teams slug it out over seven weeks is sure to bring out the best in SA rugby‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“We are very grateful to SuperSport for being so accommodating in the late changes‚ and to our friends in Europe for allowing our teams to continue in the competition they’ve been preparing for.”