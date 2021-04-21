SA Deaf Rugby plans way forward under new leadership

The South African Deaf Rugby Association (Sadra) unanimously elected Reenen Stenekamp from the Free State as their new president at their annual general meeting, which was held virtually on Saturday April 17.

Jacques Henning from Gauteng was elected vice-president at the AGM, which was attended by the outgoing executive committee and provincial delegates representing Deaf Rugby, as well as representatives from SA Rugby and the SA Deaf Sports Federation (SADSF).