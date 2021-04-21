EP Elephants facing an uncertain future
New players crucial for team to compete at top level, says De Villiers
EP’s Elephants are facing an uncertain future and have been left hanging in the air by SA Rugby bosses regarding which competitions they will be playing in later this season.
It seems their best hope of lacing up their boots in the immediate future could be in a mooted Toyota Cup tournament that will also include the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and two invitation teams...
