Bulls’ young guns earn their spurs

Stand-in Bulls captain Nizaam Carr heaped praise on his young guns after they helped push his team to a 48-31 win over the Pumas in a Preparation Series clash on Tuesday.

After being shocked 44-14 by the Pumas earlier in the year in the Carling Currie Cup in Nelspruit, it was sweet revenge for an experimental Bulls side.

Bulls coach Jake White used the match the assess the depth in his squad as he prepares to take part in the PRO16 Rainbow Cup next month.

“I thought it was absolutely tough match for us against the Pumas,” Carr said.

“We knew it would be tough and full credit to the Pumas. They really came hard at us.

“At times they put us under pressure, but we held out.

“We said to the leaders let’s pull through this and keep working hard.

“The Bulls pride ourselves on setting up mauls, so our set piece has to be really strong.

“I think, going up north to Europe to play in the Rainbow Cup, that will be vital for us.

“We are using the Preparation Series as preparation for the Rainbow Cup.”

Carr said the younger men had made full use of their opportunity to impress against the Pumas.

“In my view the young guys did well against the Pumas.

“Now we have the Stormers next week with a 10-day turnaround, so we are looking forward to that.

“I think the Bulls are building good depth for the Rainbow Cup.

“Towards the end of the game we had a number of young guys on the field against the Pumas.

“The average age was between 21 and 22.

“It was a good lesson for them to learn how to adapt and to see how the Bulls’ structures work.

“I’m really proud of the way we showed that and full credit to the young guys.

“There will be a lot of emotion for me going into the Stormers game.

“The two weeks we have been together now we have worked hard in the short space of time we have had together.

“All I can say it will be a tough one, but luckily we are at Loftus and it will be a good challenge for us.”

White has revealed the Bulls are keen on securing the services of Stormers utility back Damian Willemse as they prepare for their European debut.

“If you consider we could get Damian Willemse and we could get Johan Goosen, then what are the chances that you are going to use Clinton (Swart) as a 10-12 above Damian, Goosen, Chris Smith or Cornal Hendricks,” White said.

“It’s no secret that we are looking at Damian Willemse, who can play cover 10, 12 and 15.

“Johan Goosen is coming and he can play 10 and 12 and 15.

“A guy like Stravino Jacobs can play centre. I have no doubt in my mind about that.

“He could be a nice, explosive centre.

“Madosh (Tambwe) on the wing, Travis Ismaiel on the wing.

“Gio Aplon comes back from injury and plays 15, and David Kriel can move to 13 or wing.

“We are looking at a couple of high-profile players in those positions.

“There is nothing that stops us from playing Embrose Papier at nine, Goosen at 10, Cornal at 12, Stedman at 13, Damian Willemse at 15.

“It’s a hell of a backline, if you think about it. Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing, Stravino on the other wing.

“The permutations of picking different sorts of backlines, it just depends on who you’re getting.”

