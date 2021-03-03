Cape Town to be final leg of revamped, shortened World Sevens

The Cape Town Sevens will this year be the final leg of a revamped and shortened World Rugby Sevens Series.

The SA leg of the series will return to the Cape Town Stadium from December 10 to 12 after a Covid-enforced absence in 2020.

The condensed 2021 World Series includes five women’s and four men’s rounds and kicks off in Paris, France with back-to-back women’s tournaments on two weekends in May before the teams set sail for the Olympic Games‚ scheduled for Tokyo in July. Although organisers are desperate for it to happen‚ whether the Olympic Games will go ahead is yet to be confirmed.

The series will move on to Singapore ( October 29-30)‚ followed by joint men’s and women’s events in Hong Kong ( November 5-7)‚ Dubai ( December 3-4) and finally in Cape Town ( December 10-12).