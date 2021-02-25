EP not intimidated by Bulls’ record, says Hollis

Elephants want to prove a point against domestic champions

PREMIUM

A rookie EP side will not take a backward step when they face the all-conquering Bulls in a Preparation Series rugby showdown in Pretoria on Sunday, Elephants centre Christopher Hollis says.



The Carling Currie Cup and Vodacom Unlocked Series champions are overwhelming favourites to brush EP aside at Loftus (3pm)...

