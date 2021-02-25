Rugby

EP not intimidated by Bulls’ record, says Hollis

Elephants want to prove a point against domestic champions

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 25 February 2021

A rookie EP side will not take a backward step when they face the all-conquering Bulls in a Preparation Series rugby showdown in Pretoria on Sunday, Elephants centre Christopher Hollis says.

The Carling Currie Cup and Vodacom Unlocked Series champions are overwhelming favourites to brush EP aside at Loftus (3pm)...

