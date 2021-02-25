Retired tour commissioner offers children golfing option

A sport which can teach you about life, says experienced coach

Retired PGA professional Arnold Mentz believes teaching children golf will mould them into becoming better citizens and leaders.



The 73-year-old former tour commissioner of the Sunshine Tour of South Africa is the teaching professional at the Wild Coast Sun Hotel and Casino Resort in Port Edward and has run the hotel’s Golf Coaching Academy since October 2017...

