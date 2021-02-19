EP likely to face second string Bulls side

PREMIUM

The Bulls are expected to throw a team of fringe players minus skipper Duane Vermeulen into action when they face the EP Elephants at Loftus next Sunday (kickoff 3pm).



This may come as something of a relief for EP coach Peter de Villiers and his untested young squad as they contemplate their opening game in the Preparation Series...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.