WATCH | This video of Cassper and his son will leave you feeling broody AF

In September last year, at the time of his son's birth, Cassper revealed that he plans to keep his newborn out of the spotlight and away from the “real life witches” on social media.

While many have been waiting to get the first view of the rapper's little one, Cassper said he would prefer to keep things private when it comes to his son.

Cassper said he wanted to protect his family from the evil of social media.

“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions that love us and want to share with us, we are also among real life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.

He added that he was careful to “never be caught off guard”.