SA Rugby will launch its no-name domestic eight-team competition next weekend but how will it steel the country's entrants in the Rainbow Cup starting in April?

Apart from sharpening fitness and skills the domestic competition will provide the Bulls‚ Lions‚ Sharks and Stormers the opportunity to refine their game for the disparate conditions and opponents they are likely to encounter in the Rainbow Cup.

Their game management will be put to stern test in Europe and it will be in the contests in the domestic competition against the other teams also north bound that they will want to future proof that part of their make-up. Allied to that‚ will be the imperative to play a tighter‚ more controlled game in which risks are limited and territory is paramount.

Already the Bulls have started sharpening their focus on their tactical kicking. Morne Steyn who has the benefit of seven years' playing experience in Europe will be central to that plan.