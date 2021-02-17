New VWSA head said he grabbed chance to work in SA
Cisek happy with new posting despite feeling the heat
When the opportunity came to relocate to SA and head Volkswagen SA in Nelson Mandela Bay, Dr Robert Cisek knew he had hit the jackpot.
Despite never having set foot in SA or anywhere on the African continent before, the well-travelled Cisek, 44, who has lived in the US, Japan, Mexico and his home country Germany, knew he could not let the opportunity pass him by...
