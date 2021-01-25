Prop to specialise in tight head position
Former Kings’ ‘Pummies’ Mguca on comeback trail for EP’s Elephants
Burly prop forward Lupumlo “Pummies” Mguca is on the comeback trail and wants to prove a point for EP’s Elephants this season.
After being released from the liquidated Southern Kings, Mguca is itching to show what he is capable of if EP are included in the Franchise Cup...
